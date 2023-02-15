Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.42% of Axos Financial worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 273.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 105.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

Axos Financial Stock Performance

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,849.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

AX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

