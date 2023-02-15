Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,700 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp comprises about 1.6% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.2 %

KEY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. 747,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,955,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

