Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 19600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Stelmine Canada Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.62 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.

About Stelmine Canada

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 775 claims that covers an area of 389 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 247 claims that covers an area of 127,9 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 129 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.

