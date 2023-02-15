Status Price Reaches $0.0274 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Status has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $108.14 million and $3.56 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00044414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001987 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019738 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00220091 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,105,360 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,105,360.1562786 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0265504 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $4,019,119.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

