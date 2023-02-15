Stargate Finance (STG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $123.73 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $123.73 million and approximately $91.88 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00004054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00429306 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,500.52 or 0.28438014 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

