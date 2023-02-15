Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,471 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 584,854 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after buying an additional 31,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,748,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $315,848,000 after acquiring an additional 184,150 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,866 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $107.95. 1,013,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,559. The stock has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average is $94.71. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

