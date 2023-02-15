Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,513 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $34,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $51,223.51. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,873.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $51,223.51. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,873.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,419 shares of company stock worth $3,263,328 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.93.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

