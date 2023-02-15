SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 3.6%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $29.33. Approximately 23,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 659,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. Wedbush set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

