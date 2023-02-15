Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $96.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after buying an additional 87,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,244,000 after buying an additional 27,203 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

