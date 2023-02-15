SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 19.0% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $31,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.79. 119,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,639. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

