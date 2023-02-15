SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Holdings Cut by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.3% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,003,000 after buying an additional 1,721,041 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,976,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after buying an additional 823,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,059.3% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 860,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,338,000 after buying an additional 820,545 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $28.85. 1,485,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,932. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03.

