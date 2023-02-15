SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stake Boosted by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651,966 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.6% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $36,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.97. 1,059,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,637. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

