SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $170.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,136. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

