Sourceless Price Down 6.5% This Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $119.73 million and $33.93 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028643 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00018634 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00217189 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,090.94 or 1.00010188 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00680336 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $8.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

