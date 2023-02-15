Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.30, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,496.61% and a negative return on equity of 513.56%.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SONN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $9.37.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.22% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
