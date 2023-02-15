SOMESING Price Reaches $0.0189 on Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $51.54 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,732,732,879 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

