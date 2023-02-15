SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $374.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $367.00 to $374.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SEDG. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.16.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $315.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.31. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.29, for a total transaction of $750,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 154,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,469,276.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after buying an additional 420,689 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,942,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% in the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 254,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

