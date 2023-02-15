SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $374.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $367.00 to $374.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on SEDG. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.16.
SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $315.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.31. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.29, for a total transaction of $750,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 154,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,469,276.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after buying an additional 420,689 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,942,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% in the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 254,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
