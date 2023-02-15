SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 146,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 265,544 shares.The stock last traded at $13.82 and had previously closed at $13.98.
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.
In other SkyWater Technology news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,122,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,464,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SkyWater Technology news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,122,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,464,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $151,522.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,157,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,043,478.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,146. Corporate insiders own 72.80% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $566.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
