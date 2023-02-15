Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618 in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,849,000 after buying an additional 1,129,142 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,942,000 after buying an additional 672,683 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,824.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 503,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after buying an additional 496,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after buying an additional 410,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.07. 1,969,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

