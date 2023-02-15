SKALE Network (SKL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $239.27 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $239.27 million and approximately $42.93 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,178,186,004 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

