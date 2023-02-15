SKALE Network Price Hits $0.0514 on Major Exchanges (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $214.55 million and approximately $26.04 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,178,186,004 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

