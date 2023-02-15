Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Raises Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.8586 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.80.
Singapore Exchange Trading Up 1.0 %
Singapore Exchange stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.42. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $111.50.
About Singapore Exchange
