Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Raises Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.8586 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.80.

Singapore Exchange Trading Up 1.0 %

Singapore Exchange stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.42. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $111.50.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.

