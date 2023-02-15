Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Update

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,492,900 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 10,355,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLCMF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sinch AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sinch AB (publ) from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of CLCMF stock remained flat at C$3.86 on Wednesday. Sinch AB has a fifty-two week low of C$1.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.25.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB engages in the provision of cloud communications services and digital customer interaction to the enterprise sector. It operates through the following divisions: Messaging; Voice and Video; Email; and Operators. The Messaging segment is involved in handling messages and executing of personalized and dynamic video and MMS messages for enterprises.

