Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,846 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,446,000 after purchasing an additional 318,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,619,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,236,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,264,000 after purchasing an additional 165,256 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Simmons First National Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

