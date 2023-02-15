Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Down 5%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. 280,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,174,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 3.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $544.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.95.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
