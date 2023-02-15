Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Down 5%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. 280,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,174,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $544.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,366,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,764,000 after acquiring an additional 193,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,356,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 288,462 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,941,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,648,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 336,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,619,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 507,151 shares during the period. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.