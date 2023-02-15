Sigma Planning Corp Sells 21,569 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,569 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,636.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $51.58.

