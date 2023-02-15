Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,114 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,436 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,545 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $132.34 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $173.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

