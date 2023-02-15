Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after acquiring an additional 431,351 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,451,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,108,000 after buying an additional 74,718 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,450,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $341.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $354.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.13 and a 200-day moving average of $326.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

