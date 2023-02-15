Sigma Planning Corp Has $6.34 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

