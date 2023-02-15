Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.65 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.14.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,934 shares of company stock valued at $16,319,488. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $169.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.92. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 607.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

