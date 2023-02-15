Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

NYSE:IBM opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.