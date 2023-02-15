Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,469 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,739,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 66,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 146,323 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,430 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $128.98 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.85.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

