SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,225,000 after acquiring an additional 253,178 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,626,000 after acquiring an additional 255,746 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

