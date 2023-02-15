SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,284 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 823,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,746,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,392,000 after purchasing an additional 138,183 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $30.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

