SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,102,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,010,000 after acquiring an additional 445,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $243.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.96.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

