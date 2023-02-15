SigFig Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $187.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.51. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

