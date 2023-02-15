SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56.

