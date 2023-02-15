SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,170 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

