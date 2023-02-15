SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,562 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 64,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.