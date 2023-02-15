SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,893,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $240,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 325,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after buying an additional 67,484 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter.

LCTU opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74.

