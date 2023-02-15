Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.