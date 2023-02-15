Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $9.77

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $9.36. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 913,980 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 3.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
