Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $9.77

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $9.36. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 913,980 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

