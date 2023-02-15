Short Interest in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Drops By 19.9%

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vyant Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Vyant Bio stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Vyant Bio has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 4,416.02% and a negative return on equity of 77.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vyant Bio will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vyant Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VYNT Get Rating ) by 3,001.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VYNT shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vyant Bio to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Vyant Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease.

