Short Interest in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Increases By 15.7%

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,400 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 443,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCBK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.