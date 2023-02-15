Short Interest in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Rises By 15.8%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,300 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 259,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 64.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

Shares of Real Brokerage stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Real Brokerage has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $255.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

