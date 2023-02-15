Short Interest in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Rises By 14.3%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Kansai Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of KAEPY remained flat at $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Kansai Electric Power has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

