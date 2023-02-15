Short Interest in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Rises By 14.3%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.
Kansai Electric Power Price Performance
Shares of KAEPY remained flat at $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Kansai Electric Power has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.
Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

