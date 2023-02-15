Short Interest in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Expands By 15.6%

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.

NYSE:STE traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $197.34. The company had a trading volume of 271,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,354. STERIS has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.07.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -648.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

