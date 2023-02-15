Short Interest in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW) Decreases By 19.7%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

SomaLogic Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGCW opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. SomaLogic has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SomaLogic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 99,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of SomaLogic by 64.0% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 573,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 223,842 shares in the last quarter.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

