Short Interest in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Rises By 25.2%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 265.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,098,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,283 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,458,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 161,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,322,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after buying an additional 29,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,244,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 273,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,855,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.68. 754,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,261. The stock has a market cap of $192.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.