Short Interest in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Rises By 17.2%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 402,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSTV remained flat at $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday. 100,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 237,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 246,267 shares during the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

